Забраниха на plus-size модел да се снима по бански в хотел, била прекалено дебела (снимки)

Блогърката Ана искала да направи фотосесия в хотел, облечена само по бански. Тя договорила всичко с ръководството. В един момент дошла охраната и помолили Ана да се облече. Причината - била много дебела и притеснявала посетителите, пише блиц.
Анна О'Брайън е известна plus-size моделка и блогърка от Ню Йорк. Тя проповядва философията, че човек трябва да се обича такъв какъвто е, дори и да е дебел. За една от фотосесиите си Анна избрала хотел в Лас Вегас. Отвратена от постъпката на бодигардовете, Анна описала всичко на профила си в инстаграм @glitterandlazers. Според нея това е дискриминация заради начина, по който изглежда.
Some people have been hurt so much that that they mistake cruel words with kind ones. I try to remember this when someone says something nasty. Someone at some point in their life taught them that being cruel, was actually kind. That insults make people better. That if you hurt someone enough they will obey you. That hurt person, the brute of this scientifically disproven belief, is likely the one leaving a rude comment on my page right now. This has become their truth. It’s a very lonely truth. It doesn’t make their actions right. It doesn’t take away their responsibility for what they say. However, it might just allow you to have compassion for someone who seems a bit heartless. They’re that way because someone taught them that only perfection and obedience matters. That empathy is weak, friendship is useless and love is worthless. #ootd #festivalfashion #plussize #wanderlust #inspiration #positivevibes #nyc #highline @larabellenewyork
Current status: drinks with friends. Taking the night off to just be normal. All of this attention is awesome, but it’s also super overwhelming. I’m still learning how to process it all. Thank you for being part of this adventure- it’s only scary because it’s worth it. @larabellenewyork #plussize #swimsuit #vegas #wanderlust #waterfall #reality