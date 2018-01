Тя стана звезда в социалните мрежи, след като свали 62 кг. (снимки)

Hello there! I've gotten a bunch of new friends here on the 'gram recently so I thought I would reintroduce myself. My name is Jess [ the kitty in WatchKittyShrink is a nickname] I'm 30 years. Single with no kids and an only child , but extremely close to my family. 90% of the content here will be about my weight loss journey. It began on April 28 2016. I was 285 pounds & I went to my first consolation for weight loss surgery. My insurance didn't cover it-so I paid cash in the United States! I lost 30 pounds on my own and then on August 23 2016 I had vertical sleeve gastrectomy. I've lost a total of 145 pounds. I haven't reached goal yet, but I'm still working on it! I have lost more than half of myself as I've lost 145 & I currently weigh 140 pounds. I'm hoping to reach goal by Valentine's Day this year. I post my food daily [usually] -I stick to the keto diet which I have been on for over a year now. I post transformation pics. Sometimes I post reviews. Over the last year & a half-I've taken control of my own life. I was to the point where I didn't wanna leave the house, now I do. I got a new high stakes job that I would have not had the confidence to go for before. I learned how to drive. My personal motto is "fearless is the new pretty" because I've stopped living in my comfort zone. I always get asked if I regret my choice. NEVER EVER. It's the best decision I've ever made. It changed my life all for the better. I also get asked what my advice would be for someone considering surgery. It's easy. START A SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT. I don't care if it's YouTube or Instagram. Start one. You *will* need this community. It's one of the greatest blessings in my life. All the friendships I have made-mean so much to me & I honestly don't think I would be nearly as successful without it. Y'all encourage and inspire me every time I open my apps. I LOVE YOU GUYS. If you read all this-give me a In the comments lol. TL;DR #vsg #vsginstacrew #vsgjourney #wls #wlsjourney #fitfam #fitspo #goals #bariatricbabes #love #instadaily #instadaily #inspiration #transformation #throwbackthursday #weightloss #keto

A post shared by Jess-VSG (@watchkittyshrink) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:36pm PST